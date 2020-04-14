50°
Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Terrebonne Parish crash

1 hour 53 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUMA - Louisiana State Police say a Monday evening crash in Terrebonne Parish took the life of a 58-year-old man from Houma and left his passenger with serious injuries.

The tragic collision occurred shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Southdown Mandalay Road near the St. Anthony Bridge in Houma. 

Police say 58-year-old Charles Pizzolato was behind the wheel of a 1979 Porsche and driving at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a slight curve and ran off the right side of the roadway. 

After running off the road, the Porsche skidded back across the road and hit a tree. 

Despite wearing his seatbelt, Pizzolato sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

His passenger, who was also wearing a seatbelt, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but in harmony with police procedure, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. 

Police say the crash remains under investigation.
 

