Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Terrebonne Parish crash

HOUMA - Louisiana State Police say a Monday evening crash in Terrebonne Parish took the life of a 58-year-old man from Houma and left his passenger with serious injuries.

The tragic collision occurred shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Southdown Mandalay Road near the St. Anthony Bridge in Houma.

Police say 58-year-old Charles Pizzolato was behind the wheel of a 1979 Porsche and driving at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a slight curve and ran off the right side of the roadway.

After running off the road, the Porsche skidded back across the road and hit a tree.

Despite wearing his seatbelt, Pizzolato sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His passenger, who was also wearing a seatbelt, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but in harmony with police procedure, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

