83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver killed in Sunday night crash on Raceland's LA 182

2 hours 7 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 June 15, 2020 7:49 AM June 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RACELAND - A fatal Sunday night crash in Lafourche Parish resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man. 

Troopers with Louisiana State Police say the wreck occurred on LA 182, just east of US 90, and took the life of 43-year-old Anthony Singleton.

According to police, Singleton was headed westbound on LA 182 in a 2002 GMC Envoy, when he lost control of his vehicle and skidded off-road. His GMC struck a utility pole before rolling over into a bayou upside down.

A passing motorist stopped to assist and removed Singleton from his vehicle. 

But Singleton's injuries were fatal and he died on the scene. 

Police say at this time seat belt use and impairment are unknown, as is the reason Singleton lost control of his vehicle. 

The tragic crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days