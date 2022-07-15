93°
Driver killed in fiery crash on I-10 West remains unidentified

4 hours 51 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, July 15 2022 Jul 15, 2022 July 15, 2022 11:02 AM July 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NORCO - Early Friday morning, an unidentified driver was killed after rear-ending a box truck on I-10, and their vehicle was consumed by flames. 

Around 2:30 a.m., State Police arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in which a Toyota Prius struck the back of a box truck on I-10 West on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge. The Prius was engulfed in flames after the impact.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Positive identification is still pending.

