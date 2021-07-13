85°
Driver killed in fiery Ascension Parish crash
GONZALES - According to Louisiana State Police, a 24-year-old resident of Prairieville was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning.
Police say the wreck occurred shortly after midnight along LA Hwy 431 north of LA Hwy 621 in Ascension Parish.
According to authorities, the tragic incident took the life of Grant Griffin.
An initial investigation into the incident revealed that Griffin was headed northbound on LA Hwy 431 in a 2001 Dodge Ram when the Dodge went off-road and hit a culvert. At this point, the Dodge burst into flames.
Authorities say Griffin sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
In harmony with their usual procedure, police have taken a toxicology sample from Griffin for analysis.
