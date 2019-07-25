Driver killed in fiery accident on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police and paramedics are on the scene of a deadly crash on Airline Highway Thursday morning.

According to police, crews were called to a motor vehicle fire on Airline near Cedarcrest Drive around 4:40 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

FATAL CRASH: Airline Hwy is closed SOUTHBOUND, at Cedarcrest pic.twitter.com/fxFdgRPCw8 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 25, 2019

The crash is still under investigation.

Due to the closure, expect heavy delays in the area. Click here for live updates throughout the morning.