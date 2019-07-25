67°
Driver killed in fiery accident on Airline Hwy.

1 hour 28 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 July 25, 2019 6:17 AM July 25, 2019 in Top Story
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police and paramedics are on the scene of a deadly crash on Airline Highway Thursday morning. 

According to police, crews were called to a motor vehicle fire on Airline near Cedarcrest Drive around 4:40 a.m. 

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

Due to the closure, expect heavy delays in the area. Click here for live updates throughout the morning.  

