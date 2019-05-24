82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver issued citation after two children injured in crash near N. Sherwood Forest Drive

14 hours 17 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 May 23, 2019 7:46 PM May 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating an accident involving two children near North Sherwood Forest.

The incident happened Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Marcia Drive. Police believe two juveniles ran across the street as a vehicle was approaching. In efforts to avoid hitting the kids, the driver attempted to swerve the car striking one of the juveniles and a pole.

Authorities say it is unclear if the second juvenile was struck or suffered any injuries from evasive actions.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Police say the injuries do not appear life-threatening at the time.

Authorities told WBRZ Friday that the driver was issued a citation for driving without a license. The driver hasn't been identified at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days