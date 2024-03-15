71°
Driver injured in Brusly after extreme weather uproots tree

Friday, March 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY — A storm in Brusly Friday uprooted a tree and injured a driver.  

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the accident at Lukeville Lane. After the tree was uprooted, its limb was blown into the road and crushed a truck with its driver inside.

