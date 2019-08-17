Driver in Friday police chase booked into jail after hospital stay

BATON ROUGE – The driver accused in a nasty police chase that ended with a dangerous crash Friday has been booked into jail.

Dominic Powell was charged with flight from an officer, negligent injuring and theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities said Powell stole an SUV from a gas station near the airport. The person driving the vehicle found a deputy nearby who gave chase.

Powell, deputies said, sped off – leading the sheriff’s office in a pursuit on I-110, Hwy. 19, Blount Road and onto Plank. Once on Plank, Powell crashed in the intersection of Hollywood Street, deputies said.

Powell wrecked the stolen vehicle in a dramatic crash – flipping the SUV, authorities said. He was apprehended while trying to crawl out of the wreckage.

He was booked into jail after being treated for injuries at the hospital.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz