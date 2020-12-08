Driver hit utility pole along Airline Highway; roadway blocked by downed power lines

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway is partially closed Tuesday afternoon as authorities work to clear a crash that knocked over power lines.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Airline near Goodwood Boulevard, near Baton Rouge Police headquarters. Police said a car ran into a utility pole and knocked down the lines.

One person was taken to the hospital after the wreck.

The highway is closed in both directions at the intersection, according to DOTD.