Driver hit utility pole along Airline Highway; roadway blocked by downed power lines

53 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, December 08 2020 Dec 8, 2020 December 08, 2020 1:26 PM December 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway is partially closed Tuesday afternoon as authorities work to clear a crash that knocked over power lines.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Airline near Goodwood Boulevard, near Baton Rouge Police headquarters. Police said a car ran into a utility pole and knocked down the lines. 

One person was taken to the hospital after the wreck.

The highway is closed in both directions at the intersection, according to DOTD.

