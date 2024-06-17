Driver feared for life after group of kids shatter her window with bricks, rocks on Government St.

BATON ROUGE - There is a growing problem on Government Street where a group of children is throwing bricks and rocks at passing cars. Nearby business owners say they've been seeing it happen for months, and the latest victim said she feared for her life.

Claudine Diamond was driving home around midnight after dropping off her friend when she turned onto Government Street from 21st Street catching only a glimpse before panic struck.

"My headlights caught a group of teens or tweens, it's hard to tell, riding bicycles on the sidewalk, and I saw a rotation of an arm and I went ‘is something about to hit me’, then bam!" Diamond said.

Diamond thought she had been shot as the glass from the window covered her face.

"I was like, is anything wet, am I bleeding?" she said.

The interaction happened in front of Pit-N-Peel. Owner Von Raybon said these kids have been at this for months.

"From my understanding, there have been several incidents where bicycle riders have been throwing bricks and rocks, hitting cars, breaking windows, weaving in and out of traffic trying to cause accidents,” said Raybon.

Raybon says this isn't only a hazard for drivers, it's a hazard for everyone around.

"I'm just concerned that one of these children is going to get run over by a car without being supervised by their parents at 12:00 in the morning," he said.

Raybon says these kids need to be disciplined before someone gets hurt.

"I honestly think it's malicious acts, and I think somebody in law enforcement needs to be notified and they need to have some patrolling that's being done more up and down government street as these incidents are occurring more frequently."

Diamond said she didn't think about stopping and confronting them, but was worried about her safety.

“I'm fully aware that even though sometimes kids look like kids but sometimes they're armed," Diamond said. “So no I was not interested in having a confrontation of any kind."

Diamond filed a police report but no arrests were made as of Monday.