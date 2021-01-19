74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver fatally trapped between car, parking garage machine

59 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, January 19 2021 Jan 19, 2021 January 19, 2021 3:42 PM January 19, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A motorist was killed when her head became trapped between her vehicle and a payment machine at a parking garage in Ohio's capital city.

Columbus police responded to the garage around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday after a security guard found the woman, whose name was not released. A review of security camera footage showed the incident had occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday, as the woman was leaving the garage.

The woman was going to use a credit card to pay for her parking but dropped the card outside the vehicle, authorities said. When she reached down to pick it up, she accidentally stepped on the car's accelerator and the vehicle moved forward, trapping her head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days