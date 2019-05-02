Driver facing third DWI charge after Plank Road crash

EAST BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after a Wednesday crash.

State police were called to assist with an accident on Plank Road south of Deerford Road. At the scene, authorities found Justin Langlois.

Authorities say Langlois was drenched in sweat, his pupils were constricted, and his body was trembling. The trooper asked what happened in the crash. Langlois allegedly said he was driving and "doing stupid stuff." At the time of the crash, Langlois said he was talking on the phone.

Langlois allegedly denied drinking any alcohol, but admitted to taking prescription medication. According to the arrest report, Langlois performed poorly on the field sobriety test.

While searching the vehicle, authorities found a syringe with red fluid inside. Langlois said it contained blood and water, and he was trying to clean it.

Langlois was arrested and charged with driving with intoxicated (third offense), driving with a license suspended for certain prior offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless operation.