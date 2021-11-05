57°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dies after being struck by intoxicated driver on Halloween
ST. AMANT - A man is facing upgraded charges after a pedestrian he allegedly hit over the weekend died Thursday from his injuries.
At 3 a.m. on October 31, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Stan Lee Frederic with severe head injuries after being hit by a car on Gold Place Road. Also on scene was Trent Amedee, 45, whom police arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree vehicular negligent injury, and careless operation.
Frederic was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Four days later he passed away from his injuries. As a result, Amedee is now facing a fourth charge: vehicular homicide.
Trending News
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
High school football player allegedly left stolen gun on campus, sent another...
-
The Catholic offensive line leading the way to another state title run
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Woodlawn's Amani Givens
-
Casino-goers waste no time placing bets as L'Auberge sportsbook opens
-
SAINTS WRAP