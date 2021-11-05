Man dies after being struck by intoxicated driver on Halloween

ST. AMANT - A man is facing upgraded charges after a pedestrian he allegedly hit over the weekend died Thursday from his injuries.

At 3 a.m. on October 31, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Stan Lee Frederic with severe head injuries after being hit by a car on Gold Place Road. Also on scene was Trent Amedee, 45, whom police arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree vehicular negligent injury, and careless operation.

Frederic was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Four days later he passed away from his injuries. As a result, Amedee is now facing a fourth charge: vehicular homicide.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.