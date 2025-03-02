68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver extricated after early morning crash in Central

4 hours 43 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, March 02 2025 Mar 2, 2025 March 02, 2025 9:23 AM March 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

CENTRAL — First responders had to extricate a driver after an early morning crash in Central on Sunday. 

According to the Central Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Denham Road near Greenwell Springs Road. 

Police said they believe the driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, struck a culvert and began to flip, landing on its roof. 

First responders had to extricate the driver to rush them to the hospital. 

At this time, officials said impairment is suspected to be a factor. 

Trending News

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days