68°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver extricated after early morning crash in Central
CENTRAL — First responders had to extricate a driver after an early morning crash in Central on Sunday.
According to the Central Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Denham Road near Greenwell Springs Road.
Police said they believe the driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, struck a culvert and began to flip, landing on its roof.
First responders had to extricate the driver to rush them to the hospital.
At this time, officials said impairment is suspected to be a factor.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big Guys No Ties: Can pouring more money into NIL revive LSU...
-
Hundreds of weather forecasters fired in latest wave of DOGE cuts
-
Man arrested for homicide after one dead in Wednesday night shooting on...
-
Kenner man accused of multiple financial crimes arrested, booked in to Assumption...
-
Man found guilty for running a 'large drug operation' in Pointe Coupee...