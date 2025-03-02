Driver extricated after early morning crash in Central

CENTRAL — First responders had to extricate a driver after an early morning crash in Central on Sunday.

According to the Central Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Denham Road near Greenwell Springs Road.

Police said they believe the driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, struck a culvert and began to flip, landing on its roof.

First responders had to extricate the driver to rush them to the hospital.

At this time, officials said impairment is suspected to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.