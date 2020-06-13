Driver Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 10

FRANKLINTON– On Friday, June 12, 2020 shortly after 5:00 pm, State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on LA 10 at its intersection with LA 439 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Lance S. Davis of Bogalusa.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that Davis was eastbound on LA 10 in a Kia Cadenza approaching LA 439. For unknown reasons, Davis’s vehicle exited the right side of LA 10 and continued eastbound until it crossed LA 439.

Davis’s vehicle impacted a Chevrolet Impala that was stopped on LA 439 facing north and then drove into a wooded area. Davis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Seat belts were used by both drivers and impairment is not suspected. As a part of the crash investigation, a blood sample was collected for scientific analysis from Davis.