Driver Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 10

Saturday, June 13 2020
FRANKLINTON– On Friday, June 12, 2020 shortly after 5:00 pm, State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on LA 10 at its intersection with LA 439 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Lance S. Davis of Bogalusa. 

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that Davis was eastbound on LA 10 in a Kia Cadenza approaching LA 439.  For unknown reasons, Davis’s vehicle exited the right side of LA 10 and continued eastbound until it crossed LA 439. 

Davis’s vehicle impacted a Chevrolet Impala that was stopped on LA 439 facing north and then drove into a wooded area.  Davis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.  Seat belts were used by both drivers and impairment is not suspected.  As a part of the crash investigation, a blood sample was collected for scientific analysis from Davis. 

