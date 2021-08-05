Driver dies after Saturday night crash in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - A 33-year-old man from Leesville who sustained injuries in a Saturday night crash passed away Wednesday due to health complications associated with the wreck, Louisiana State Police say.

Troopers have identified James Brogdon as the man who lost his life.

According to authorities, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred on US Hwy 190 at the intersection of LA Hwy 1145 (Calumet Road) in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Police say 47-year-old Gary Taylor of Baton Rouge was headed eastbound on US Hwy 190 in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe as Brogdon was traveling westbound on US Hwy 190 in a 2011 Ford Fusion.

For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway, crossed the median, swerved into the westbound lane of US Hwy 190, and hit the Ford.

Brogdon was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but sustained serious injuries, police say. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and four days later, on Wednesday, August 4, state troopers were notified that Brogdon had succumbed to his injuries.

According to authorities, Taylor was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries.

Police say Taylor was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.