Driver dead after crashing into bridge railing on Oak Villa Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after crashing a vehicle into the concrete railing of a small bridge, police announced Friday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on Oak Villa Boulevard near Tom Drive. The driver, identified as 50-year-old Jan Gaines, reportedly struck a concrete barrier of a small bridge along the roadway in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox.

Gaines was taken to an area hospital for treatment but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.