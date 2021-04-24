69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Driver crashes into Glen Oaks home

Saturday, April 24 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A driver crashed into a home Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Authorities say the driver of the car had a medical condition that caused the accident.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. Police say no one inside the home was hurt.

