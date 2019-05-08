79°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver charged in crash; couple died on way to their wedding
HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) - A truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide in a fiery crash last fall that killed a couple driving to their wedding in Pittsburgh.
State police say 24-year-old Jaspreet Singh Chahal, of Frenso, California, is also charged with reckless endangering and misdemeanors in the Nov. 14 crash on Interstate 78.
The Reading Eagle reports that police in Berks County allege he was distracted by a cellphone conversation and didn't see traffic stopped ahead of him before striking another vehicle.
Killed were 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and her fiance, 42-year-old Joseph Kearney.
Court documents don't list an attorney for Chahal. A message could not be left Wednesday at a phone listing for him.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Burning 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 East at Bonnet Carre Spillway
-
Daughters of Zion United to hold annual pre-mother's day prayer breakfast
-
Accused killer Dakota Theriot expected in Livingston Parish court
-
Big Buddy chair art auction set for Friday
-
Louisiana lawmakers make big step towards legalizing Hemp and CBD