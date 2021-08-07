Latest Weather Blog
Driver attempts to flee crash; flips his car
SLIDELL - A man driving away from one car accident caused another Friday afternoon.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said around 12:30 p.m. two vehicles that had been involved in a minor crash were parked on the side of the road near Louis Prima Drive.
When deputies pulled up, one of the drivers sped away. Deputies followed the driver, Griffin Batiste, onto Highway 190 and into a neighborhood.
Batiste crashed his car into a culvert near the end of Crestwood Boulevard. The car flipped, and Fire District personnel had to extract Batiste from the vehicle.
Batiste was taken to a hospital for his injuries and will be charged with a hit and run, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of a roadway and reckless operation when he gets out.
Trending News
The crash happened two days before Batiste's 20th birthday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Football 1st Practice Report
-
As COVID cases surge statewide, so do vaccinations
-
St. Helena schools finish first week back amid COVID-19 surge
-
Some ambulances rerouting to Bridge Center to alleviate strain on hospitals
-
Doctors say monoclonal antibody treatment could lead to fewer COVID hospitalizations