Driver arrested for crashing U-Haul into police unit

BATON ROUGE - A person has been arrested after crashing into a police unit overnight.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday an officer noticed a person chasing a dark colored SUV in the 2500 block of N. Sherwood Forest. The man, later identified as 38-year-old Utibe Enime, was seen near S. Choctaw attempting to rip the passenger side mirror off the SUV.

As the officer approached, Enime got into a U-Haul. According to the arrest report, Enime was told multiple times not to get into the vehicle.

Enime told the officer "he trying to kill me" and drove off at a high rate of speed. During the chase Enime drove into oncoming traffic and almost crashed into several vehicles.

The pursuit ended when Enime pulled off I-12 into a wooded area in Livingston Parish. He was arrested after surrendering to K-9 officers.

Enime was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated flight from an officer.