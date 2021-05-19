Driver and toddler killed in St. Mary Parish crash

ST. MARY PARISH - A driver and toddler were killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The driver was unrestrained and traveling west on US Hwy 90 between Morgan City and Amelia just before 8 a.m. They then lost control, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toddler, improperly restrained in a booster seat, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the names of either occupant as they work to notify family members.

It was raining at the time of the crash and authorities believe driving too fast for weather conditions is a significant factor. A toxicology sample from the driver is being submitted for analysis.