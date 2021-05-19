74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Driver and toddler killed in St. Mary Parish crash

2 hours 27 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, May 19 2021 May 19, 2021 May 19, 2021 5:48 PM May 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY PARISH - A driver and toddler were killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The driver was unrestrained and traveling west on US Hwy 90 between Morgan City and Amelia just before 8 a.m. They then lost control, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toddler, improperly restrained in a booster seat, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the names of either occupant as they work to notify family members.

It was raining at the time of the crash and authorities believe driving too fast for weather conditions is a significant factor. A toxicology sample from the driver is being submitted for analysis.

