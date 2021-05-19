74°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver and toddler killed in St. Mary Parish crash
ST. MARY PARISH - A driver and toddler were killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
The driver was unrestrained and traveling west on US Hwy 90 between Morgan City and Amelia just before 8 a.m. They then lost control, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.
The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toddler, improperly restrained in a booster seat, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the names of either occupant as they work to notify family members.
Trending News
It was raining at the time of the crash and authorities believe driving too fast for weather conditions is a significant factor. A toxicology sample from the driver is being submitted for analysis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville homeowners still on edge as water stays high days after storm
-
State police refuse to release video from deadly arrest despite it already...
-
Wednesday's Health Report
-
Jefferson Terrace cleans up flood damage following Monday's storm
-
Disturbing video shows man trying to kidnap 11-year-old at bus stop
Sports Video
-
Catholic lacrosse feeling confident despite loss in state championship
-
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search