Driver and passenger die after SUV hits deer and trees

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
RUSTON (AP) - Louisiana State Police say a 29-year-old driver and his 27-year-old passenger died when an SUV hit a deer on a state highway, then ran off the road and hit several trees.
  
The driver is identified as Christopher Brady of Choudrant and the passenger as Savannah Holden of Ruston.
  
A news release says Holden had to be extricated from the 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe.
  
State police say they're still investigating the wreck. It occurred early Sunday on Louisiana Highway 821 near Ruston.

