Driver allegedly shot at car with kids inside on Ascension highway
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing shots at a car carrying children on a highway in Ascension Parish.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call about a suspect firing shots at another person from a vehicle on Highway 405 in Donaldsonville.
The sheriff's office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle a short while later and identified the driver as 22-year-old Edward Westley Jr. of White Castle. Deputies found a handgun, various prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, cocaine and marijuana inside the car.
Investigators soon learned that Westley had an argument with the victim earlier, and Westley allegedly fired several shots at the victim's vehicle. The sheriff's office said the victim also had two children under the age of 2 in the car at the time.
No one was injured.
Westley was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, two counts possession of schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
