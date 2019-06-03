93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver accused of intentionally running over, killing dog

3 hours 6 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 June 03, 2019 12:17 PM June 03, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A 29-year-old Florida man is accused of intentionally running over a dog in an act that was caught on surveillance video.
  
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Robert Joseph Kayat was arrested Sunday after investigators reviewed evidence. The dog was killed Thursday evening.
  
On Friday, the dog's owner reviewed a neighbor's security video, which showed the truck swerve toward the dog, then hitting it. The video shows the driver getting out of his truck, nudging the dog with his boot and then kicking it. He then drove away.
  
Sheriff's officials say Kayat told them he drove toward the dog to spook it and expressed remorse. He was charged with animal cruelty and released on bond. Jail records don't list a lawyer for Kayat.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days