Driver accused of causing 18-wheeler to overturn in 2024 pleads guilty to reckless operation

CENTRAL - A driver accused of causing an 18-wheeler to overturn in a 2024 crash pleaded guilty to reckless operation Wednesday.

Joseph Montgomery was arrested after his vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, causing the driver of an 18-wheeler to swerve into a ditch. It took hours to get the driver out of the cab and police were shocked and thankful that no one was hurt or killed.

Montgomery's hit-and-run charge was amended to one count of reckless operation, to which he pleaded guilty.

Montgomery must complete a driver improvement program, refrain from criminal conduct and pay a fine and court costs ahead of his sentencing in six months.