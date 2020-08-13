Drive-thru mask giveaway Saturday at North Sherwood Forest Community Park

BATON ROUGE - In hopes of protecting themselves and others from novel coronavirus, Louisianians are masking up and organizations such as The Urban League of Louisiana are ensuring that citizens are supplied with this vital protective gear.

That's why The Urban League is hosting a mask drive-thru distribution event Saturday at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park (3140 N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard) from 10 a.m. until noon.

A similar distribution event will also be held in New Orleans.

