53°
Latest Weather Blog
Drive-thru food distribution for Sherwood Forest, Broadmoor residents set for Friday
BATON ROUGE - A drive-thru food distribution event for residents of the Sherwood Forest and Broadmoor neighborhoods is scheduled to take place Friday.
Families in need will be provided with one box of food in addition to assistance with voter registration.
All guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the event.
The distribution will take place in the parking lot of 11321 Florida Boulevard from 9 a.m. until noon, or until volunteers run out of food.
Friday's giveaway is sponsored by The United Cajun Navy, Rosebuds Inc., and Christopher Dassau.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
President Trump's schedule cleared after positive COVID results
-
Breaking: President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19
-
Livingston School Board shoots down teacher-inspired committee, approves committee presented by school...
-
Child, 6, shot by sibling accidentally outside Family Dollar in Ascension Parish
-
Fantasy football week 4 preview with Who2Start's Darin Tietgen
Sports Video
-
Fantasy football week 4 preview with Who2Start's Darin Tietgen
-
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 09-25-2020
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley