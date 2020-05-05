87°
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in St. James Parish taking patients without symptoms, appointment, doctor's order

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH- A drive-thru coronavirus testing site will be available for Louisiana residents starting Monday, May 11 in St. James Parish and will be open indefinitely. 

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until a capacity of 50 is met, patients can get tested at 5th District Park, located at 7140 Park Street in St. James.

No appointments, physician's orders, or symptoms are required to get tested. The parish says as long as the patient has a Louisiana ID, they can be tested for the virus.

