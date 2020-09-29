Drive-thru census, voter registration event to be held at Cortana Mall, Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Mayor's Office announced Monday that a drive-thru 2020 census registration and voter registration event will take place Tuesday, September 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Cortana Mall parking lot, which is located at 9401 Cortana Place in Baton Rouge.

Locals are encouraged to participate in the US Census as it determines how federal funding will be used to support a variety of the state's programs.

The data is also used to determine eligibility, compute formulas for fund allocation, rank projects, and set interest rates for a variety of federal programs, including Title 1 grants, Head Start, and tax credits.

Participating in the Census is also the basis for ensuring fair political representation, and helps determine our congressional representation in Washington D.C. and provides the data used to draw district lines.

Louisiana households began receiving invitations to respond to the 2020 Census in mid-March and the deadline for self-responses and field data collection is Wednesday, September 30.