Drive-thru back to school drive to distribute free supplies for BR students

BATON ROUGE- A drive-thru back to school drive will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, for students returning to school in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to mayoral candidate C. Denise Marcelle.

The first 100 students, grades Pre-K through 12, can pick up free school supplies from backpacks to masks, even food will be distributed.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Geo Prep Academy. The school is located at 4006 Platt Dr. in Baton Rouge.

Marcelle announced the event on Thursday in a news release, stating the drive was sponsored by Attorney Gordon McKernan and Judge Yvette Alexander.

"C. Denise Marcelle wants to ensure the health and safety of children while they transition into this new school year and acclimate to the new norm."