75°
Latest Weather Blog
Drive-by shooting leaves child in critical condition
IBERIA PARISH- A drive-by shooter opened fire on a group of 15 people, leaving an 8-year-old child in critical condition.
The 26-year-old shooter, Jonas Hawk, has an ongoing dispute with the victim's uncle who was on the scene of the shooting but left uninjured.
Hawk drove by the residence ( 2200 block of N. Town Rd.) in a grey vehicle, unleashing fire around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Jeanerette City Marshals located Hawk and detained him for investigators.
The 8-year-old victim was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Hawk has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on 15 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. No bond has been set at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish: Closures along certain points of LA 44 for two weeks
-
Exxon Fire 5 a.m. Update: Interview with Curt Monte of the Baton...
-
WATCH: Massive fire burns at Exxon refinery overnight
-
WATCH: Baton Rouge Fire Dept. discusses Exxon fire
-
Video appears to show Exxon fire near incident epicenter