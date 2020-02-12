75°
Drive-by shooting leaves child in critical condition

Wednesday, February 12 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERIA PARISH- A drive-by shooter opened fire on a group of 15 people, leaving an 8-year-old child in critical condition.

The 26-year-old shooter, Jonas Hawk, has an ongoing dispute with the victim's uncle who was on the scene of the shooting but left uninjured.

Hawk drove by the residence ( 2200 block of N. Town Rd.) in a grey vehicle, unleashing fire around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Jeanerette City Marshals located Hawk and detained him for investigators. 

The 8-year-old victim was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Hawk has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on 15 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. No bond has been set at this time.

