Drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old girl watching TV in house

41 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, March 21 2022 Mar 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 2:56 PM March 21, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A drive-by shooting has killed a 6-year-old girl who was watching TV in her house in southwest Louisiana, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported late Sunday, Lake Charles Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. told news outlets.

Crime scene and coroner’s office investigators were working at the site when Fondel spoke to reporters, The American Press reported.

A statement from Mayor Nic Hunter asked “every parent, family member, friend, faith leader or guardian in this city” to tell young people “that settling scores with gun violence only leads to pain, suffering, and destruction for everyone involved,” KPLC-TV reported.

