Drive-by shooting in Mid City injures at least 3, forces neighbors to take cover Monday night

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are searching for the gunman involved in shooting at least three men Monday night in Mid City near Baton Rouge General medical center.

Authorities responded to several reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Laurel Street.

Police say a drive-by shooter injured at least three men who were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say other shots were fired in the area with possible additional gunshot wound victims, but have not confirmed the number of people struck.

Tyris Walker lives nearby the scene and says he was on a walk in the neighborhood when he heard gunshots and took cover.

"I heard a whole bunch of gunshots. I thought it was close by me so I jumped in the bushes," Walker said.

Neighbors are concerned about their safety and the children who live in the area.

"They need to stop it because they've got too many children that are out here every day. Out here all over this neighborhood. And I tell all my dudes, 'y'all can do better bro. Teach the children something different, man. Don't let them grow up like us'," Walker said.

Those with information about the gunman are urged to contact BRPD.

This is a developing story.