Drive-by memorial service for Dr. Ray P. Authement to be held Friday

LAFAYETTE - The life and legacy of Dr. Ray P. Authement, the former president of UL at Lafayette, will be remembered with a drive-by memorial Friday, April 10, at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Dr. Authement passed away Sunday, April 5 at the age of 91.

He served as a key member of Louisiana's higher education system for 34 years.

A tribute honoring his life and work will be on display from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Martin Hall, the University’s main administrative building, 104 E. University Ave.

Those who attend his memorial service are encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines by remaining in their vehicles while viewing the tribute.