Drillship crew to be evacuated from Gulf of Mexico after being pummeled by Ida

Personnel on board a drillship in the Gulf of Mexico are being evacuated after riding out Hurricane Ida. After videos began circulating on social media, reportedly showing the "Noble Globetrotter II" taking on water, the Coast Guard launched a helicopter to investigate and sent the Coast Guard Cutter Venturous to the scene.

The Coast Guard says they've been in contact with the vessel since Sunday, and those on board told them they were not in distress or taking on water. It's unclear what damage, if any, the Coast Guard found when they arrived. Officials do say the company is developing a plan to bring the vessel into port for repairs at this time.

Videos and images were given to WBRZ from someone who has been in close contact with the crew throughout the week; she says about 100 people were on board and four injured. April Janice LaFleur tells us she shared the videos because the crew was desperately looking for help evacuating. Since then, the Coast Guard arrived on scene and is reportedly evacuating people Wednesday and Thursday.

The vessel is currently located about 80 nautical miles south, southeast of Grand Isle, in the Gulf of Mexico. The owner and operator of the vessel is Noble; they are performing contract work for Shell in the Gulf of Mexico.

Noble issued the following press release:

"The Noble Globetrotter II drillship successfully secured its well in progress and departed the well location early on August 28th to take evasive action from Hurricane Ida's storm path. These actions were based on real-time forecasts in the days leading up to the storm. It is standard industry practice for self-propelled vessels to take evasive action in advance of a hurricane.

The vessel encountered hurricane-force conditions during this transit but maintained stability throughout the weather event. The vessel continues to operate on its own power with functional marine and safety systems. The Company is in the process of completing a full assessment of its condition. The vessel's heli-deck is fully operational, and helicopter transportation will resume as charter service from hurricane-effected areas allows.

The Company is proud of the performance of the vessel's crew and can confirm that all personnel on board are safe and accounted for. We will continue to work closely with personnel and their families to provide all necessary support as we all recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida."

We're waiting on a response from the company spokesperson on why the vessel was not evacuated before the storm and what efforts are being done now to get the crew back home.