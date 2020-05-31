Drier pattern takes place and watching the tropics

Today and Tonight:

Today, a drier weather pattern is taking hold of our area. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s with a few neighborhoods likely reaching 90. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead:

A weak frontal passage made its way through south Louisiana, but has not made a huge difference in our temperatures. It has lowered our humidity values a touch. This has allowed for a more “comfortable” morning with lows in the upper 60s. A high pressure ridge will begin to build over the southern United States and keep us dry into the first part of next week. By Wednesday, we'll see a return of tropical moisture and scattered showers and thunderstorms, as we watch a disturbance move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Tropical development is possible.

The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Amanda in the east Pacific is currently moving inland over Guatemala and will soon be torn apart by the mountainous terrain. High amounts of rainfall are still expected to fall across southern Mexico. The remnants of Amanda is expected to slowly move towards the southwestern Gulf where re-development will be possible next week. From there, uncertainty remains as far as the track of the system, since we first need an organized system to develop. Regardless, ensembles are hinting at a weak area of low pressure over the central/western Gulf late next week, where heavy rainfall will be the biggest concern - especially areas east of the track. Stay tuned to the WBRZ Weather Team for the latest details.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

