Drew Brees, wife suing jeweler over value of diamonds

3 hours 52 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, June 08 2019 Jun 8, 2019 June 08, 2019 5:52 PM June 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ESPN

SAN DIEGO (AP) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wife Brittany are battling a California jeweler over the value of diamonds they claim they purchased for more than $15 million as an investment.
 
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the diamonds were displayed when trial of the couple's lawsuit against Vihad Moradi and CJ Charles jewelers began Thursday.
 
The Breeses' attorney, Rebecca Riley, said in her opening statement that Moradi agreed to obtain the diamonds, sell them to the couple at wholesale prices and be compensated by the original seller.
 
She also said the diamonds were placed in painted settings to deepen their color.
 
The couple claims they were defrauded of more than $6 million, paying far more than wholesale and costs.
 
The defense denied any wholesale agreement and called the settings common.

