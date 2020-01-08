Drew Brees, Walk-On's featured in season premiere of Undercover Boss

BATON ROUGE - Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was featured on the small screen Wednesday night.

The chain restaurant was at the center of the first episode in the new season of ‘Undercover Boss.’

It was a year process to make this episode from start to finish. All of it played out on the big projector screen at Walk-On's Headquarters.

CEO Brandon Landry and his business partner, future hall of fame quarterback, Drew Brees went completely undercover.

“When you have an employee that's working side by side with Drew Brees and has no idea who he's working with I think it's pretty special,” Landry said.

Brees was given the undercover name of "Chris,” and Landry went by "Cal Griffin.” Both working on the front lines of their restaurants throughout the south.

They saw first hand what tweaks can be made to improve the overall Walk-On’s experience for the employees and their customers.

More importantly, Landry said, both got to know the people that wear the Walk-On’s uniform every day.

"What you don't know is what they may have to go home to, or some of the struggles that they've had. Or some of the obstacles that they've had to overcome,” Landry said.

All of their work built up to the highly anticipated reveal.

"Anytime that the founder or the CEO or a hall of fame quarterback reveals themselves that you've been working with side by side, their first reaction is what the heck did I tell them,” Landry said.

That excitement turning into some well-deserved help for the employees that were selected by the 'Undercover Boss' crew.

Landry said that the whole experience has been truly eye-opening.

"Getting to know our team members and validating that the things that we are doing are right,” Landry said.