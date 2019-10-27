Drew Brees to start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals

NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees will be back in the starting lineup this Sunday when the Saints host the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has been sidelined with a thumb injury since week 2 of this season. During his absence, the Saints went on a five game winning streak under backup Teddy Bridgewater.

The 6-1 Saints hope Brees' return can carry them to the top as they contend for a championship.

Kickoff is at noon.