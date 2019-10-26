60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drew Brees to start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals

1 hour 57 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 October 26, 2019 2:37 PM October 26, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees will be back in the starting lineup this Sunday when the Saints host the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has been sidelined with a thumb injury since week 2 of this season. During his absence, the Saints went on a five game winning streak under backup Teddy Bridgewater.

The 6-1 Saints hope Brees' return can carry them to the top as they contend for a championship.

Kickoff for tomorrow's game is at noon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days