Drew Brees to appear alongside Manning brothers for Saints-Seahawks broadcast

2 hours 17 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, October 25 2021 Oct 25, 2021 October 25, 2021 5:07 PM October 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Newly-retired quarterback and burgeoning sportscaster Drew Brees will make a guest appearance alongside Peyton and Eli Manning during ESPN's alternative broadcast of the Saints' Monday Night Football game. 

Brees will join the Manning brothers for the so-called "Manningcast" on ESPN2, which is a laid-back alternative to the normal Monday night broadcast. 

Other guests joining the Manningcast for the Saints-Seahawks game include NFL veterans Marshawn Lynch and Tom Brady, as well as WNBA star Sue Bird.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

