Drew Brees still intends to play when Saints host Jaguars

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he has every intention of playing against Jacksonville on Sunday, despite a right foot injury.

All he has to do is convince coach Sean Payton, who hasn't named a starting quarterback for the Saints' home finale.

Brees says he has a torn plantar fascia ligament, which he says is painful but not necessarily too debilitating to prevent him from being effective.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of Monday night's loss against Detroit, but Brees never missed a snap, finishing with 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Brees, who did not practice Thursday, says he's been told the injury won't require surgery

Payton says the team is judging Brees' status "day by day."

The Saints' other QBs are Matt Flynn and rookie Garrett Grayson.