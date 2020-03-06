Drew Brees shaves his head to support Boston's Children's Hospital

Drew Brees gets a buzz cut for charity. Photo: Instagram

NEW ORLEANS - Devoted Saints fans may have noticed that Drew Brees, the team's quarterback, 'got a serious buzz cut' on Thursday.





Got a serious buzz cut today for the #savingbyshaving event to raise money for Boston Childrens Hospital ! Thanks to Granite CEO Rob Hale for making a $7M donation today!! Wow! https://t.co/0SCZg8DXXq — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 5, 2020

The star football player's shaved look isn't simply a fashion statement, it's for charity.

Brees participated in an event called "Saving by Shaving," which raised $7 million for Boston's Children's Hospital.

Brees wasn't the only celebrity to participate. He was joined by the Governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker, and David 'Big Papi' Ortiz, a former Major League Baseball designated hitter and first baseman for the Boston Red Sox.

For each person who shaved their head or donated at least eight inches of hair, a company called Granite donated $2,500, which was matched dollar for dollar by the Hale family.

In the past seven years, more than 9,000 people have participated in the “Saving by Shaving” event by shaving their heads and donating their hair, raising more than $35 million for charitable organizations.

Drew Brees is known for his charitable efforts. In 2003 he and his wife founded the Brees Dream Foundation to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their families.

He also founded the Dream Foundation, a charity that partnered with Operation Kids after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005.

The foundations worked to rebuild schools and athletic facilities in New Orleans.

Brees has also helped with recovery efforts following the BP Oil Spill and raised awareness on the issue of teen suicide.