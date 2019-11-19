Drew Brees says his new Entertainment Center opens Saturday

LAFAYETTE – Drew Brees is embarking on a new business venture and he's announced that it's opening, Saturday.

According to The Advocate, the quarterback is co-owner of Surge Entertainment Center, a 43,000 square foot business at 2723 Pinhook Road. The Center will feature a trampoline park, bowling lanes, a karaoke room, a golf simulator as well as a restaurant and batting cages.

Brees is working alongside the Surge company and co-owner Darren Balsamo in the venture.

Construction on the new building began after the company obtained a demolition permit in January.

The Center will close at 11 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and feature extended hours on Friday and Saturday (2 a.m.). But it will close early on Sundays (10 p.m.).

This is not the Saints star's first business venture, Brees is also the co-owner of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar Brees in addition to owning multiple Jimmy John's, Dunkin' franchises and investing in the food delivery service, Waitr.

Click here to visit Surge Entertainment's website.