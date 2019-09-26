Latest Weather Blog
Drew Brees on 6-week rehab: 'I think I can beat that'
NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees may make his return to the football field earlier than we first thought.
In an interview with WWL Radio's Bobby Hebert, Brees said the post-surgery recovery of his throwing hand was going "really well." The Saints' star quarterback added that his hand is already out of the cast, and he feels confident that he'll make his return in the coming weeks.
“As far as the timetable for getting back though, they say six to eight weeks. I think I can beat that, but I’m just gonna take it one week at a time and see how things go,” Brees said.
A six-week recovery would bring Brees back just in time for the team's bye week and the Nov. 10 match-up with the division rival Atlanta Falcons the following week. The team has still yet to give an official estimate on when he might return.
The team is currently sitting at 2-1, and fans are hopeful back-up QB Teddy Bridgewater can keep things afloat after an impressive win over the Seahawks in Seattle this past weekend.
Next up, the Saints take on the Cowboys at the Superdome, and Head Coach Sean Payton has said Brees plans to help lead the offense from the sideline.
