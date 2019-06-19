Drew Brees nominated for two Espy awards

NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees is nominated for multiple honors at ESPN's annual awards ceremony.

The future hall-of-famer is in the running for the Best Record-Breaking Performance and Best NFL Player awards, ESPN announced Wednesday.

Brees surpassed Peyton Manning’s record for career passing yards to become the league's all-time leading passer on "Monday Night Football" back in September. Brees began the night third all-time and passed Brett Favre before halftime.

Brees is among four nominated for Best NFL Player, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Rams running back Todd Gurley II.

In 2010, Brees received three ESPY trophies - Best Male Athlete, Best Championship Performance and Best NFL Player.